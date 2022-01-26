It's still all trash talk at the Polk County Commission, even though one of the county's trash haulers who's been under heavy fire from the board, claims it hasn't failed to meet its contract obligations.
Last week, commissioners all said they continued to be inundated by complaint emails about how FCC Environmental isn't picking up customers' garbage like it is supposed to per the contract.
Recently, the county put FCC on notice that within a week, it had better pickup its service to the west side of the county, or the board will void the multi-year contract and find somebody else to pick up the trash.
The ongoing trash tiff started about a month ago when Commissioner Bill Braswell told his fellow commissioners, that in addition to multiple complaints filling his county inbox, FCC still wasn't picking up household waste, including his own bins.
Braswell even had video showing an FCC truck cruising by his trash bins, making a turn and ignoring his bins.
County Attorney Randy Mink was asked to take steps to terminate the contract, so Mink sent FCC a letter saying that if service wasn't dramatically improved by the end of this month, he will start the process to strip FCC of the contract.
FCC replied with a detailed letter recently maintaining it “respectfully disagreed” with the county's stance that the Texas-based firm just isn't doing it's job. \
“Despite the county's assertion, the county has provided no evidence to support that claim,” the letter to the county reportedly said.
At a recent board agenda review session, commissioners said they heard that FCC was talking to other nearby haulers to join them to help take up the slack caused by COVID-19 absences and equipment shortages.
FCC also maintained in their letter that due to the pandemic, households were generating more trash, either from people working from home, quarantine or overall confinement.
Meanwhile, Mink says the company's response was to be expected.
“They say one percent of customers are complaining, but we disagree. We're not going to get into a letter battle with them,” he said.
Commissioner Rick Wilson said, “I've always said these people weren't capable of doing this job, but they are making movement to rectify the jam they are in. “
The county's growth also has come into play, with FCC claiming it has some 771 more homes to service.
“As such, it has been a challenge to maintain expected staffing levels while handling the increased needs,” the company leader Inigo Sanz said in the letter.
The county contracted with FCC five years ago and that contract extends until 2024.
County residents pay about $206 a year for garbage pickup, which shows up on each property owner's tax bill.
Even after receiving the letter, at least one commissioner wasn't happy.
“It isn’t getting no better,” said Commissioner George Lindsey. “We're not going to go from unsatisfactory to satisfactory in a month, but we've got to monitor the progress toward satisfactory.”
No decision has yet been made if, and when, the board may void the contract, but some kind of action is expected soon.