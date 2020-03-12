POLK COUNTY — Luck must be in the air in east Polk County.
A trio of residents on the county’s east side recently won big prizes through the Florida Lottery.
The Florida Lottery announced March 4 that Earl Eaton, of Davenport, claimed a $1 million top prize from the “THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off” game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.
Officials said Eaton purchased his winning ticket from Racetrac located at 38425 U.S. Highway 27 in Davenport. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The Florida Lottery also announced last week that Derrious Bradwell, 29, of Lake Wales, claimed a $5 million top prize from the “$5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off” game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,550,000.
Bradwell purchased his winning ticket from Bullard Citgo, located at 19509 U.S. Highway 27 in Lake Wales. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Finally, the Florida Lottery also announced that Shane Baker, 35, of Winter Haven, claimed a $1 million top prize from the “THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off” game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.
Baker purchased his winning ticket from K-Ville Citgo, located at 2101 K Ville Avenue in Auburndale. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Florida Lottery staff say scratch-off games are an important part of the organization’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $965 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2018-19.
All three east Polk area winners chose not to be photographed.