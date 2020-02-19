MILWAUKEE – The Florida Tropics nine-game win streak came to an end in overtime Sunday night as the Milwaukee Wave took a 6-5 decision in a Major Arena Soccer League game in Milwaukee.
Neither team had more than a one-goal lead in the back-and-forth affair, which dropped Florida to 14-2. Milwaukee improved to 10-4.
The Tropics will be back at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Saturday, Feb. 22, when they host the Sonora Soles for a 5:05 p.m. start.
Tickets are available by calling 863-240-0101, or by visiting www.fltropics.com. The game will be broadcast live on WTTA-TV Great 38 in Tampa and online at masl.tv.