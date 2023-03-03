Milwaukee Wave

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Florida Tropics, presented by Bond Clinic, will be gunning for first place in the Eastern Division of the Major Arena Soccer League when they travel to take on the Milwaukee Wave Saturday.

Kickoff will be at 7:05 p.m. EST, and the game will be broadcast live by MASL TV on Twitch (link: twitch.tv/masl_soccer).

