Tropics open 2022-23 MASL playoffs at home Friday vs. Baltimore Blast

Florida Tropics vs Baltimore Blast (Photographer: Christopher Arnold)

LAKELAND, Florida – The Florida Tropics are hoping to take that last step as the 2022-23 Major Arena Soccer League playoffs opens this weekend.

The first, step, however, will come Friday night at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland as the Tropics host the Baltimore Blast in a home-and-home series that will conclude Saturday night in Maryland.

