The Florida Tropics rallied three times from a one-goal deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Tacoma Stars, 8-7, in overtime Feb. 27, assuring the Tropics of their first ever berth in the Major Arena Soccer League Playoffs.
With the win, the Tropics and are now guaranteed to have one of the Eastern Conference's four postseason berths. The Tropics have five games remaining in the regular season and will look to hold off Utica and Milwaukee for first place in the East. The top finishing team in each conference gets to pick its first round playoff opponent from the remaining three qualifying teams.
“This is just the first of many goals we have set for ourselves this season,” head coach Clay Roberts said of the team’s postseason berth.
Three nights later, on March 1, the Tropics dropped just their third game of the season, falling to the Stars 4-3. The team does, however, remain in first place in the Major Arena Soccer League's Eastern Conference with a 16-3 record.