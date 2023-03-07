top story
Two perish in mid-air collision, PCSO reports
- By Kathy Leigh Berkowitz kberkowitz@d-r.media
During a 7:23 p.m. update from the Polk County Sheriff's Office regarding the two planes that collided mid-air over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven this afternoon, PCSO investigators say they have confirmed the two planes positively identified in the crash as a Piper J-3 Cub sea plane operated by Jack Brown's Seaplane Base in Winter Haven, and the second plane, a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed wing plane operated by Sunrise Aviation (Ormond Beach) on behalf of Polk State College.
Investigators have not yet positively identified who was on the planes. Once positive identification has been made and next of kin notification has been made, the PCSO says they will release the identities. At this point in the search and rescue operation, two deceased bodies have been located, the PCSO reports.
