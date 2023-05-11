Two teenagers and one adult were all arrested on charges of attempted 1st degree murder after one of them allegedly shot a Lakeland Police officer responding to a report of a dangerous shooting near Lincoln Avenue in Lakeland.
In a mid-day press conference held Thursday, while showing numerous videos of the shooting via dash-cam, officer body-cam and neighborhood camera, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and LPD Chief Sam Taylor said that when LPD Officer Jamie Smith arrived in his marked patrol vehicle, the suspect, 13-year-old Wesley Dalmas of Lakeland, was in the roadway and entering the back passenger side of a white Dodge Avenger.
Smith, according to reports, yelled for Dalmas to stop, but Dalmas allegedly ignored the command and got into the Dodge.
The other two people in the vehicle were the driver, 19-year-old Jermaine Julian of Lakeland and 14-year-old Leonard Speight, Jr. of Lakeland, said Judd.
The Avenger sped away from the scene, Judd said, driving east on Lincoln Avenue and then turning south on Kettles Avenue where all three suspects exited the vehicle while it was still in motion.
The unoccupied Dodge ultimately struck a white sedan on Kettles Avenue before coming to a stop, Judd said.
Dalmas, Julian and Speight ran into an apartment complex on Kettles Avenue, according to reports.
Judd said Dalmas ran east through the northern part of the apartment complex still holding a firearm. Officer Smith instructed Dalmas to drop the gun, Judd said, but he allegedly refused and continued to run away.
Smith pursued Dalmas around a building. As Smith rounded the corner, Dalmas turned around and fired toward Officer Smith, striking him once in the foot, Judd said.
Dalmas again fled and concealed himself in heavy bushes on the south side of a building in the apartment complex, the Sheriff said.
When Smith passed the bushes where Dalmas had hidden, Dalmas reportedly exited the bushes. Once again, “Officer Smith ordered Dalmas to drop the firearm, which he again refused to do, forcing Officer Smith to shoot Dalmas,” according to a printed PCSO media release issued after the press conference.
Dalmas fell to the ground, having been shot in the leg, the left thigh and the stomach, Judd said, and was taken into custody.
Judd told reporters in the press conference that Dalmas had a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.
Soon after, both Julian and Speight were arrested.
In the media release, the PCSO said that Julian told detectives he, Dalmas, and Speight were out looking for a “target of opportunity” when they saw an unknown man walking on the sidewalk. The PCSO reports that they then exited the Dodge and began shooting at the man, but Judd told reporters that no victim has been identified yet because the victim did not report it to law enforcement.
During the investigation of the Dodge, an additional 9mm handgun was located under the front passenger seat where Speight was sitting, as well as several spent ammunition casings around the passenger seat.
Judd said the three were “riding around, smoking marijuana – they were looking for an op.”
Judd added that Wesley is an associate of gang members, and that both Julian and Speight have been determined to be gang members.
Speight was with Dalmas, Judd said, when they attempted (earlier this year) to break into a car, and a neighbor saw them and reported it, resulting in their arrest. “Wesley brought that gun with him to flip handles,” Judd said. Both Speight and Dalmas were already on probation and were not supposed to be in each other’s company, he said.
Calling Dalmas a “hardened criminal,” Judd said that if “he will shoot cops, he will shoot anybody.”
Julian had been arrested previously also for attempted burglary, loitering and prowling, violation of probation, and 6 arrests in the past, including felonies, Judd said.
“When you leave your gun in the car, they are stealing it and then shooting up neighborhoods, shooting up other gang members and shooting police officers with your gun,” Judd said.
Dalmas is still currently in the hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Judd said. Upon release from the hospital, he will be taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.
Dalmas was on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges. He now faces attempted 1st degree murder, resisting arrest with violence, resisting arrest, discharge of a firearm in public, improper exhibition of a firearm, and violation of probation.
Jermaine Julian was arrested for attempted 1st degree murder, fleeing to elude, leaving the scene of an accident, no valid driver’s license, contributing to a minor (2 counts), tampering with evidence, resisting arrest with violence.
He was taken to the Polk County Jail. The PCSO press release said his previous criminal history includes 6 felonies and 3 misdemeanors for theft, carrying a concealed weapon, attempted burglary, trespassing, loitering, failure to appear, and multiple violations of probation.
Leonard Speight, Jr. was arrested for attempted 1st degree murder, resisting arrest with violence, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a minor under 18 years old. He was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center. At the time of his arrest, he was on probation for attempted burglary.
“They are dangerous felons, who were shooting at neighborhoods, who were shooting at innocent people,” Judd said.
Taylor said Officer Smith is likely to be released from the hospital later today. Taylor commended Smith, saying “I can’t be more complimentary of the way the officer reacted last night. He reacted exactly as he was trained.”
“He had an opportunity after he was shot to pull back and set up a perimeter and just let the guy go,” Taylor said. “It was an apartment complex, he chose not to do that, he chose to press on.”
“What the officer did last night was nothing short of heroic,” Taylor said.