WINTER HAVEN – On Sept. 14, the United States House of Representatives passed a bill to rename the post office in Florence Villa the “Althea Margaret Daily Mills Post Office Building.”
Before the bill can be passed into law, the United States Senate would have to pass the bill and then the president would have to sign the bill into law. There is no estimated timeline on when that might happen.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Darren Soto, whose district includes a large portion of east Polk and Winter Haven, and who has been working on the bill since at least May of 2019.
Althea Margaret Daily Mills is known for helping to desegregate public schools in Polk County in the 1960s, as well as for being the first person of color to manage a post office in Winter Haven. She died in 2008.
Her son, Shahid Mohammad, works for Six/Ten LLC and can often be seen driving a golf cart around downtown Winter Haven.
“We wanted our tax dollars to be spent equally, that was the real purpose — not just to integrate the schools,” Mohammad recalled.
Shahid Mohammad described his mother as straightforward.
“She was a caring person, a compassionate person,” Mohammad said. “She did not go into pomp and glitter — she just really believed in doing the right things for the right reasons.”
She was adamant about her beliefs, he says.
“(She was) a very good mother,” Mohammad said. “She never went to college. She read a lot. Did what normal people do for $35 per week, but we never went without.”
Members of Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church and others helped to initiate the process of seeking Congressional help to petition for the change, Mohammad said.