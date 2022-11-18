Space force

Auburndale High School ROTC cadets stand at attention while the new U.S. Space Force song was played locally, probably for the first time, during a Veteran's Day ceremony on Nov. 11. Photo by Charles A. Baker III

During a Veteran's Day ceremony in Auburndale on Nov. 11, Auburndale High School ROTC cadets posted the colors (displayed the flag) of the relatively new U.S. Space Force flag.

They then stood at attention while the relatively new USSF song was played locally, probably for the first time.

