Union Academy plans to name its media center after Jordan Jerome “J.J.” Corbett, who was a math teacher and track coach at the school.
Corbet is well known in the community, and beyond, according to a Polk County Public Schools press release.
He served during World War II as one of the U.S. Army’s first black paratroopers, and went on to become the math teacher and renowned track coach at his alma mater, Union Academy. Corbett also taught and coached at Bartow High after integration and spent 12 years as a member of the Polk County School Board.
A letter from Principal Stephen Scheloske stated that he “cannot think of another person who would be more deserving.”
On Jan. 25, the School Board at its meeting made it official in a unanimous vote. Corbett was at the meeting.
Corbett, who turns 100 in November, addressed the audience following the vote, saying “You know, once upon a time, I could get up in front of an audience and speak without thinking,” he said. “Right now, I’m a little wordless. But I want to thank you for this great honor that you have bestowed upon me, and I feel like I’m standing on the shoulders of those that came before me … Again, thank you so much for this honor.”
Corbett also received special recognition recently during a Quilts of Valor ceremony at Summerlin Academy.