United Way Annual Celebration: Awards and Accolades

United Way of Central Florida recently held its 2023 Annual Celebration and handed out several awards to people making an impact in our community. Four community members sat on stage and shared their stories about how different local agencies have impacted their lives.
“It’s not just about donors but our volunteers,” said Board Chair Ashley Bell Barnett. “You are the roots on the ground and it’s about you tonight.”
The first award was The Difference-Maker Award presented by Kyle Jenson, a previous winner.
This award is given in honor of Kayla Harris to a young leader in the Central Florida community who exemplifies Kayla’s heart for making an impact.
This year’s winner is Ashley Tinker, a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters Suncoast and a small business owner. She also helps with charity events and mentors other entrepreneurs.
Tinker said Highlands County has been her home for more than 30 years. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to just serve and shed God’s light where I can,” she said. “It’s a huge piece of my heart. It’s a part of my core values. I pray to continue to build a legacy that will make Kayla and her family proud.”
Next, Christina Criser Jackson, United Way of Central Florida president and CEO, thanked the hard-working staff, board of directors and Community Investment Team. She also mentioned this year’s move and opening of The Carol Jenkins Barnett United Way Children’s Resource Center and presented a video update on Success By 6.
The next award was the Carol Jenkins Barnett Child Advocacy Award presented by Ashley Gibson Barnett and previous winner Nanette Rodgers. This year it was given to Penny Borgia, past director of Success By 6, a volunteer with Reading Pals and she is involved in the community in many other ways.
“Her passion for children and education is evident through her life’s work,” said Rodgers. “The impact she has had throughout our community is undeniable.”
Tripp Barnett, last year’s winner of the Citizen of the Year award, presented it to Barney Barnett. “He never ceases to go above and beyond for his beloved community,” said Tripp. “He provided relief to a large population of residents devastated by Hurricane Ian and has been an advocate and long-time supporter of United Way and GiveWell Community Foundation. He is truly part of the United Way of Central Florida family.”
Representative Melony Bell, United Way campaign chair, announced the workplace campaign awards. The 2022 Employee Coordinators of the Year winners are: Small Business- Concord Coffee; Medium Business- Florida Southern College; Large Business- Coca-Cola; Partner Agency-Big Brothers Big Sisters. The Overall Employee Coordinator of the Year went to Bernice Gualtieri with Citizen’s Bank and Trust.
The winners of the 2022 Summit Business Awards are: Small Business- Stuart’s Plumbing; Medium Business- Westlake; Large Business- Polk County Sheriff’s Office; and Best New Campaign went to Sun ‘N Fun. Bell announced Desmond Clark as the new Campaign Chair for 2023-2024.
Next up to the podium was Sheriff Grady Judd to present the Spirit of Central Florida Award.
This acknowledges an organization that has surpassed all expectations and exemplifies the giving spirit in Central Florida, he said. This year’s winner, Thrive, has had a workplace campaign for more than two decades and has raised more than $664,000.
Ashley Bell Barnett discussed and showed a video about Hurricane Ian relief and how the United Way Community Relief Fund brought in $260,000 in donations.
She then discussed the State of United Way. The organization was awarded nearly $5 million to aid in Community Wellness. The grant provided 16 nonprofit agencies funds for behavioral health and prevention and early intervention services. Earlier this year, they also announced information about the United Community Needs Assessment to gather residents’ opinions on critical issues such as education, employment, transportation, and others.
For 42 years, United Way of Central Florida has recognized an outstanding volunteer. This year, Dr. Lyle Bowlin was given the George W. Jenkins Outstanding Volunteer Award who has served on the United Way board since 2016.
“He has graciously shared his extensive knowledge of everything finance, his enthusiasm for spreadsheets and most importantly his passion for making a profound and positive difference in the lives of people,” said previous winner Bruce Abels.
The final award of the night was for Philanthropist of the Year given to Tammi and Brian Haas for their long-term and continuous service to United Way, their involvement in civic and nonprofit organizations and how they inspire others to Live United.
“They have dedicated their lives personally and professionally to those in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties,” said last year’s recipients Ronnie and Laura Hedrick.
Next year’s Board Chair Michael Tamney joined Ashley Bell Barnett on stage announcing that next year, UWCF will be celebrating its 80th anniversary. “That’s 80 years’ worth of stories just like the ones you heard tonight,” he said.
“I invite you to be a part of that story.”