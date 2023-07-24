Unstoppable chef battles cancer, opens Tua Pasta in Bartow

BARTOW – From 2006 to 2012, Blake Jones spent his days as a multiple launch rocket system specialist, but these days he’s firing up for Italian cuisine.
On June 14, Jones officially opened Tua Pasta, a fine-dining Italian restaurant with its own fresh pasta-making machine. It’s been a dream and a goal the young restauranteur and chef has had since first entering the restaurant business working as a sous-chef from 2015 to 2018 at Winter Haven’s renowned Arabellas Italian restaurant.
And along the culinary path to becoming the head chef in a restaurant, Jones garnered personal experience and cooked with other skilled chefs over the past 11 years. He’s also had to deal with and overcome stage 4B tongue cancer, have half of his tongue surgically removed and reconstructed.
It has been a challenging route to restaurant success for the 35-year-old executive chef, but for now, he said business is bountiful.
During a recent preparatory day in his 50-seat restaurant -- formerly another restaurant at 315 E. Main St. in Bartow – Jones took time to show off improvements and additions that have been made since becoming Tua Pasta’s executive chef June 1. He initially saw posted online that Tua Pasta was open early June, mentioned his interest in cooking to Debbie Winters, event coordinator at Lakeland’s The Club at Eaglebrooke, who passed his name on to Tua Pasta owner Gerardo Alaniz.
“I got a call from him and two days later I was sitting across from him being handed the keys to a newly renovated, fine-dining restaurant,” said Jones, a Winter Haven native who grew up in Auburndale. Jones now cooks at Tua Pasta (“Your Pasta”) along sous-chef-in-training Melanie Smith, one chef, two servers and a food runner. Jones wrote the entire menu, hired the staff, and has what he calls “creative freedom” with the restaurant’s dishes. That freedom is the result of working for a series of renowned area restaurants, starting at Winter Haven’s Arabellas in 2012, where he was under the tutelage of expert Italian chef Italo Casini. Casini has been one of the top chefs in Polk County for over three decades and has run the kitchens of several top-rated Polk County restaurants.
Jones worked at Nineteen61, Lakeland, and worked at Balmoral for two years prior to being diagnosed with cancer in Feb. 2021.
Casini said he thinks Jones was dedicated in his commitment to learning to be a chef and he feels Jones will be successful at the helm at Tua Pasta. Now the chef at Chef T’s Garden Grill, Lakeland, Casini grew up cooking in his family’s restaurant in Florence, Italy and moved to Lakeland in 1989 where he has since cooked at Palm Court and other Polk County restaurants for 30 years. He said Jones managed the grill and fryer at Balmoral Resort.
“He was good,” said Casini, who said he and Jones cooked for 186 people on Valentine’s Day. “He’s very dedicated and I never had anything to complain about when we worked together.”
The cooking skills Jones acquired, and the accolades Jones received, led him to chef de cuisine at Lakeland’s Nineteen61 Latin from 2017 to 2019, where he helped the establishment win a Golden Spoon Award. He spent from March 2020 to April 2021 as the executive chef at Balmoral Resort, Haines City and from Oct. 2021 to Oct. 2022, was chef de cuisine at Nutwood, Winter Haven. Prior to Tua Pasta, he was chef de cuisine at The White Oak Cottage, Lithia.
In addition, Jones topped 20 other applicants to become chef de cuisine running a James Beard Foundation Award and Michelin Star restaurant for Chef Steven Rojas at Nutwood, Winter Haven.
“I'm a professional chef, with more than 12 years of experience in many different cuisines, capable of managing dining services of up to 200 seats while supervising and motivating staff to perform to best of their abilities while never compromising food quality,” said Jones, who has a 3-year-old daughter, Bella Grace Jones.
Making Jones’ climb to the upper tiers of the culinary crest more noteworthy after developing a canker sore in 2020, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 tongue cancer in Feb. 2021 after suffering from a severe cough.
Jones, who spent from 2006 to 2012 in the U.S. Army as a multiple-launch rocket system specialist, was sent to the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa in Feb. 2021. February 23, he underwent a 36-hour surgery to remove 75 percent of his visible tongue, had a full lymphadenectomy and tongue reconstruction. He was in the Intensive Care Unit four weeks, had six months chemo and went through radiation, when he lost 100 pounds in a week and had to be fed through tube. He said once his taste came back after 10 months, he recovered enough to become a chef at Nutwood.
“Really, the only reason I’m alive is for my daughter. I wasn’t going away, she gave me a reason to live,” he said.
Eventually, Sheila Flecha, former sous chef at Balmoral, encouraged him to keep pushing, despite his health setbacks.
“She put a foot in my ass and just motivated me to keep going; she wouldn’t let me quit,” he said.
Flecha, now owner and chef of Agape Agora, Winter Haven, called Jones “focused and persistent” and knew he could move on to bigger culinary goals and achievements. For instance, in Oct. 2021, Jones beat 20 other applicants to become chef de cuisine, running a restaurant for a James Beard Foundation Award-winning, Michelin star Chef Steven Rojas at Nutwood.
Agape Agora has been open in downtown Winter Haven for seven months under Flecha, a native of Puerto Rico who graduated from culinary school in Guam in 2009.
“He’s unstoppable; he’s a phenomenal chef. He takes over things and then he adds his owns twists. He’s very creative and this is a great opportunity for him,” she said, adding he’s able to work even through adversities.
Jones said the accolades and recognition were nice but not on the front burners of his culinary goals. He said his job as a chef is “to teach people how to eat by providing them with an experience, not just a meal.” He said getting the recognition he’s garnered over the past few years wasn’t just handed to him.
“I battled an addiction my entire life; food saved me and helped me kick my addictions,” he said. “I was handed this restaurant and I hope to change how Bartow and Polk County sees food while supporting local residents and businesses.”
As for his future culinary goals, Jones said he’s also like to win a James Beard Award and Michelin Star to “bring home for Central Florida.” his is my home. He said he’s also like to open more of his own restaurants to show his daughter “anything is possible.”