DerekIceBacote.jpg

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple shooting that occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 23,  on Sawfish Drive in Poinciana, that resulted in the death of the adult male suspect, and critical injuries to two victims, an adult male and adult female, according to a PCSO media release issued over the weekend.

That afternoon, PCSO received a 911 call from a home on Sawfish Drive, regarding a shooting and a vehicle crash.

