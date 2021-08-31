It’s not every day when you see someone turn 100.
But that’s exactly what you saw with great fanfare on Aug. 20 at Spring Haven retirement home in Winter Haven.
World War II veteran Leonard Greenwood was honored with a party in the packed activity room. He sat at the head of the table flanked by fellow veterans and his wife, Johnnie, of 73 years.
How did it feel to turn 100?
“It feels great, I’m still alive,” Greenwood said.
Greenwood patrolled the Pacific Ocean in a submarine during the war from Australia to Russia. The veterans with him at the table also all served in submarines, but not all in WWII.
What was it like patrolling in a submarine? Greenwood said every time he looked up, either someone was shooting at them or visa versa.
“Oh man, I could write a book about it,” he said.
As far as his longevity, Greenwood said he didn’t have a secret to it.
“Just good living and I have great doctors and a great wife,” he said.
He met Johnnie after he got out of the war.
How does a couple stay together for 73 years? Johnnie had the answer.
“I think to be considerate of each other,” she said.
So, what would be his advice for others to live a full life?
“Do what you have to do and do it right,” he said. “And don’t forget that ‘right.’”