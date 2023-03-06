Virtual tourism turns eyeballs on Central Florida

Red Wings fans take virtual trip to Tigers’ spring training pad in LakelandPolk County Tourism and Sports Marketing has found one more way to share Florida sunshine and cast a glow to the beauty of the sunshine state, via virtual reality goggles they toted to the Visit Central Florida tent at the Chevy Plaza outside the Meijer entrance to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan during the Feb. 25 game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Tampa Bay Lightning.
An ice storm, knocking out power to much of the Detroit area, had preceded the group’s trip up north.
Red Wings fans with tickets to the Feb. 25 game had an opportunity to take a virtual trip to Central Florida.
Anyone who stopped at the tent for a virtual trip saw the thrills of the home of Detroit Tiger Spring Training in Lakeland – complete with heat lamps – in addition to taking a virtual ride on a rollercoaster at LEGOLAND Florida Resort, zoom across the water in an airboat ride or join an expedition at Safari Wilderness Ranch.
“Polk County is blessed in many ways – one of them is our relationship with our professional sports team partners, such as the Detroit Red Wings, the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Tigers in one of our key markets, the Upper Midwest,” said Mark Jackson, the Director of Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing, in a media release last week.
“Tigers fans for generations have known Lakeland as the winter home for the Tigers. Now we can bring fans of any team a taste of what makes Polk County so special. From walkable downtowns to craft breweries, golf and a children’s museum, Central Florida has become a complete vacation destination,” Jackson said.
The Visit Central Florida staff manned the tents until game time, then went inside to provide additional information to fans at a dedicated kiosk in the arena, where fans could also enter to win a trip to Lakeland.