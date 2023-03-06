Virtual tourism turns eyeballs on Central Florida

Red Wings fans got a chance to visit Central Florida via virtual reality goggles when the Polk County Tourism & Sports Marketing team took a bit of the sunshine state north to a Detroit game. 

 Photo provided by Polk County Tourism & Sports Marketing

Red Wings fans take virtual trip to Tigers’ spring training pad in LakelandPolk County Tourism and Sports Marketing has found one more way to share Florida sunshine and cast a glow to the beauty of the sunshine state, via virtual reality goggles they toted to the Visit Central Florida tent at the Chevy Plaza outside the Meijer entrance to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan during the Feb. 25 game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

An ice storm, knocking out power to much of the Detroit area, had preceded the group’s trip up north.

