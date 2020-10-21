Early voting began in Polk County this past Monday, Oct. 19, and more than a few county residents took advantage of that fact.
According to the Polk Supervisor of Elections Office, 11,094 registered voters voted on Oct. 19. That number includes 4,931 registered Democrats, 4,408 registered Republicans and 1,755 voters who are registered either as independent voters or as members of a third party.
Of the nine locations where early voting will occur through Nov. 1, the location in Winter Haven — at the Gill Jones Northeast Polk County Government Center — had the highest turnout on the first day of voting with 1,993 voters casting ballots.
The two respective sites in Lakeland ― at the Simpson Park Community Center and the Polk County Government Center — combined for 2,856 ballots cast.
Early voting will continue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day through Nov. 1 at nine locations throughout Polk County. For a list of the nine locations — which include locations in Lake Wales, Bartow, Haines City and Poinciana — and more information on ways to vote, visit https://www.polkelections.com/.