POLK COUNTY – During a Polk Regional Water Cooperative meeting Sept. 16, the concept of raising water bill rates across the Central Florida Water Initiative region was discussed for two reasons.
First, water will cost more to harvest in the future and, second, state law is in the process of being changed to try and get Floridians in the region to conserve more water.
The CFWI region includes Polk, Osceola, Orange and Seminole counties, as wel las portions of Lake County.
Floridians in this region get most of their water for showers and meals by pumping it out of the Upper Floridan Aquifer, but experts say that source of water is not sufficient to meet future demand. Future population growth will have to be fueled by finding other sources of water and through water conservation.
In Polk, one plan is to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars to build more water infrastructure. If that plan comes to fruition, it will likely mean water bill rates will go up in order to make construction loan payments.
In addition to that concept, in July state regulators published a CFWI draft plan to change the way water-use permits may get completed in the future. According to the drafted plan, regulators want residents to use no more than 100 gallons of treated water per person per day across the CFWI region. Some of the discussion associated with this draft plan included suggestions of raising water rates across the region to discourage high water usage, particularly using treated water on outdoor landscaping.
The City of Haines City was singled out Sept. 16 as an example of how raising water rates could encourage residents to use less water.
The average water bill in Haines City is around $57 per month and residents of Haines City use 8,851 gallons per month. Advisors to the PRWC board compared those numbers to numbers from nine other cities.
In the City of Edgewater near Orlando, residents use around 3,200 gallons per month — possibly because water bills there average more than $272 per month.
According to Polk Regional Water Cooperative Attorney Ed de la Parte, residents in 11 of the 17 municipalities in Polk County exceed the 100 gallons per person per day goal.
Lake Wales residents have some of the highest water rates in the county according to the PRWC, paying around $140 per month. Lake Wales residents use 4,444 gallons per month each.
No water rates have been raised as part of this plan yet. It is just an option being discussed which could lead to cost increases in the future.