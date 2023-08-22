Residents of the Waterford community will meet with the City of Lakeland in a public meeting to paddle back and forth the issue of noise complaints from area residents.
The city of Lakeland Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts staff will conduct the meeting, which will address hours of operation, noise, recreation activities and playground equipment, to hear the community’s input on the matters.
The city reduced the Woodlake Park hours recently to better accommodate residents of the Waterford Community after noise complaints were received from homeowners due to the popularity of the pickleball courts.
In a media release issued this week, Director of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts, Bob Donahay, said “Woodlake Park is home to the City’s first dedicated pickleball courts. In fact, they were installed in 2014 and we had zero complaints until 2023 but the sport has also gained popularity and the Woodlake courts have a large pickleball fan base.” He added, “We want to get the community together and discuss park hours, noise mitigating alternatives, playground equipment and even the tennis courts. We are there to listen and hopefully come together with collaborative solutions.”
The meeting is open to the public, pickle ball players and those who live near Woodlake Park. It will be held at the Magnolia Building, 702 E Orange Street, Lakeland, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m.