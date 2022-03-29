Lake Silver near downtown Winter Haven will be the stage for the best water ski athletes in the world in October.
Athletes will compete during the 2022 International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation World Water Ski Show Tournament to be held Oct. 21-23, 2022.
On March 26, about 30 USA Water Ski Show Team athletes from across the country practiced on Lake Silver for the upcoming competition.
Teams representing the United States, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Australia, China and a few exhibition teams from other countries are expected to compete according to event organizers.
The event is being considered by many locals as the capstone event for the 100th Anniversary of Water Ski.
“Water skiing may have been invented in 1922 by Ralph Samuelson on Lake Pepin in Minnesota, but Dick Pope, Sr.’s Cypress Gardens and Central Florida’s Polk County transformed it into a global sport and entertainment phenomenon,” according to the IWWF World Water Ski Show Tournament website.
The website further states, “Serving as the capstone event for the 100th Anniversary of Water Ski, the 2022 IWWF World Water Ski Show Tournament will be the largest tournament to date. Teams and individuals from around the world will travel to Winter Haven, the “Water Ski Capital of the World,” to compete for the internationally recognized discipline of show ski. This will be the first event to combine an Individual and Team competition. Each team will perform a one-hour spectator-friendly show that combines entertainment with world class athletics.”
Nowhere else has as many water ski records or water ski sport inventions created than on Winter Haven lakes, according to IWWF staff.
For more information, check out the event website at https://worldwaterskishow.com/
Try and support the family-friendly – and free – Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team shows every first and third Saturday of the month on Lake Silver. The next shows start at 5 p.m. on April 2 and April 6.