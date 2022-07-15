On July 2 before the 2022 city of Winter Haven Rockin Freedom Fest fireworks show, Mayor Brad Dantzler participated in a free Cypress Gardens Ski Team show on Lake Silver.
“From now on, future mayors will have to ski in the ski show,” Dantzler said July 11 at the end of a city commission meeting. “The bar has been set.”
The mayor has a history of telling jokes. Sometimes Mayor Dantzler uses humor to talk about more serious matters.
During the re-dedication of Martin Luther King Jr. Park, prior to the fireworks, Dantzler said he had fond memories of swimming in Lake Silver as a child.
After the mayor spoke, Mayor Pro-Tem Nathaniel Birdsong publicly stated that he was not allowed to swim in the lake at that time in Winter Haven history.
“My heart was broken, and we can't forget that,” the mayor said a few days later during the City Commission meeting. “As much as we want to, we can't. I've apologized a million times for things. He (reference to Birdsong) doesn't want an apology. He isn't looking for an apology. But I just felt like I should. I thank you for being gracious and reminding us of these things.”
Later the mayor added, “Nat thank you for what you've done in serving this community and for being a leader to so many people for all of Winter Haven.”
Birdsong has a history of being serious but sometimes uses humor to make his point.
“I was glad to see the mayor walk in here tonight because I was not so sure after he got on those water skis,” Birdsong said. “Man, you stayed up straight, you didn't fall, you did a great job. The attendance was great, the weather held, and we had a great time. Those were the best fireworks that I can recall ever in the city of Winter Haven.”
Commissioner JP Powell asked the mayor how long he practiced for the show.
“I practiced one day,” the mayor said. “I went out there two days before. Mark Voisard pulled me around the lake a few times. I tweaked my groin a little bit but other than that I was rockin and rollin. It was fun.”
Commissioner Tracy Mercer said she was sorry she missed the fun but that she had fun on her vacation out of town for the holiday.
“I was very, very nervous and I was sweating, and one of the young girls down there, she goes, 'Why are you sweating?' And I said because I'm nervous. I've got to ski in front of all these people and make a speech. But it went great.”