If everyone would care for just one cat, every cat would be cared for – that’s the motto of the local nonprofit Just One Cat Rescue.
It began in 2020 to help keep Winter Haven’s colony cats safe and healthy and this year already, Just One Cat has rescued and taken care of more than 160 cats and kittens.
Just One Cat feeds up to 70 feral and stray cats per day helping to meet their basic needs – food and medical care. Founder Candy Starkey spends a few hours each day feeding 11 different cat colonies throughout Winter Haven and Auburndale.
“We wanted to make a bigger impact on the community,” she said, explaining why she, her husband and Patty and Tim Wonson started the nonprofit.
“We make sure they are fed, spayed or neutered and vaccinated,” she said. “These aren’t sickly cats. Their home is just outdoors.”
Just One Cat assisted more than 300 cats last year and Starkey said the nonprofit pays for the food and medical bills. Many of the cats are abandoned and just left out on the street.
“If the community doesn’t step up and help, we can’t control the problem,” she said.
Just One Cat is hoping to get food donations and volunteers.
“We want to educate people,” said Natasja Graske, a volunteer and trapper. “(The feral cats) can become a nuisance if they have no food, but if we get them fixed and keep them fed, they aren’t really a problem.”
Graske has always loved animals and told the story about two kittens who were recently abandoned.
“One of them had liver disease and would have died had we not intervened,” she said. “It may seem small, but we can change their lives.”
If the group comes across a sick cat, they reach out to Garden Grove Animal Hospital in Winter Haven and Lakeland’s TLC Petsnip helps Just One Cat get the animals fixed and vaccinated.
Dr. Todd Beatty with Garden Grove said there is an abundance of unwanted cats in Polk County.
“Helping to reduce the overall population through sterilization as well as finding homes for as many as possible is something I am more than happy to assist,” he said.
Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Release (TNVR) is the practice of humanely trapping cats in colonies and transporting them to a veterinary care clinic to be spayed/neutered and vaccinated, according to Just One Cat’s website. The benefits to helping these local colonies include: mating behaviors cease to exist, overall improvement of health for males and females and cats are vaccinated against rabies to help stop the spread.
“The TNVR option allows you to stabilize one area at a time, reducing overpopulation and creating sterilized colonies,” stated the website. “Without a trap, neuter, vaccinate and release program, people have no alternative but to let the cats continue to breed. This leads to cats and kittens being placed in shelters to be rehomed. Unfortunately, this causes overcrowding in shelters which results in the euthanizing of cats and kittens and the turning away of people trying to surrender their cats. TNVR is the solution to reducing the homeless cat population and also preventing shelter death.”
Starkey said community cats live outside and trying to finding homes for them may be difficult.
“If you can’t help them, don’t hurt them,” she pleads. “It’s not their fault.”
Just One Cat is not a shelter, however, they work with local ones to try and get some cats adopted and off the streets. Starkey recalls caring for a pregnant feral cat. She had four kittens who ended up being adopted, then the mom was fixed, vaccinated and went back to her colony.
“Candy is a feeder,” said Graske. “The cats love her. She feeds them and they are thankful. You’ll see 15 to 20 cats come from the woodwork. It’s phenomenal to see. If everyone would just take care of one (cat), we would be fine. I’m sure people will be shocked to find out that there (are so many) homeless cats living in such a small town, but trust me, there’s more still out there.”
To help Just One Cat Rescue visit:
JustOneCatRescue on Facebook
@justonecatrescue on Instagram
Cash App for donations: $JustOneCatRescue