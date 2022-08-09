Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr is moving forward with the “Safer Parks and Vibrant Neighborhoods Initiative” by purchasing another utility vehicle for Winter Haven Police Department officers to combat crime.
On July 6, Herr defined the initiative as assigning one or two officers to each of the neighborhoods around the city, following a July 4 murder in the Florence Villa neighborhood.
“A utility vehicle provides protection, ability to carry out various functions, tends to draw attention and interaction from citizens while providing the opportunity for closer interaction than a patrol vehicle,” Herr said. “The proposal is to use grant funds to purchase one utility vehicle that will be utilized as a marked 'police cruiser' to conduct patrols for community policing.”
Grant funding from the fiscal year 2022 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Grant in the amount of $16,592 is available for the purchase of the utility vehicle, according to a city document.
The city already uses two utility vehicles, one used for parking enforcement and the other to patrol the downtown area.
“It's time that we review our policies and if we need to tighten up, then we need to tighten up,” Herr said in July.
WHPD officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before midnight on July 4.
“As officers arrived, they found one male shot,” according to a press release. “Officers started life-saving measures to the victim, but he died at a hospital. Two other males were found at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminarily, it was discovered that a pop-up block party occurred bringing a very large crowd to the area.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.