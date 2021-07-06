Myla Gearhart, 4, of Lake Wales, gets up close and personal with a snake during a Lake Wales Public Library “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program event. On June 24, staff from the Frostproof-based wildlife sanctuary Tails of the Wild showed dozens of kids a variety of creatures. Here are some more wild photos.
Upcoming events at Lake Wales Library
• Professor DoDad on July 8: Non stop active learning with experiments, demonstrations and songs.
• Books Bridge Bus on July 22: Free children's book to kids
• Read Your Way to the Ballpark: read for 24 hours for two free tickets to a Tampa Bay Rays game
• Wiggles & Giggles Toddler Storytime: Tuesdays through July 20