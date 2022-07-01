Wellie Bethea is passionate about the wine business and wants to share her love and knowledge with Winter Haven.
Obscure Wine Shoppe and Bar recently opened its doors on National Wine Day in May offering wines from around the world, light bites and an inspiring atmosphere where anyone can learn more about wine.
“Wine isn’t Coca Cola,” she said. “It’s about a living, breathing thing.”
Bethea likes to focus on unique wines and not mainstream ones you can find at any store. “I love seeing people’s eyes light up when they have a new experience with gastronomy.”
Bethea’s goal is to make people feel good, safe and inspired.
“Wine connects people and it’s a different experience each year,” she explained.
Obscure currently has 250 wines - many of them made by women, minorities and farmers who practice sustainable, organic and ethical business operations. Her wines are made by small, boutique producers and she and her staff sample each one so they can share their knowledge with the customers.
Owner and sommelier, Bethea, grew up in the hospitality industry with parents who owned restaurants since before she was born. Her career includes bartending, mixology, chef, beverage director, general manager and many other hats. She now has credentials through the Court of Master Sommeliers America, Wine and Spirits Education Trust, 3iC Italian Wine Specialist, and a certification in wine making and viticulture from University California Davis.
Most recently, she and her husband (executive chef), owned the food truck Happy Ending which you may have seen at Grove Roots Brewing. Her husband is Hawaiian, and her heritage is Taiwanese, but they recently sold the business to focus on her new venture.
“A brick-and-mortar location where I can sit and connect with people was always a goal,” she said.
Obscure sells wine by the glass or bottle whatever your budget and it can be paired with tasty bites such as strawberry bruschetta, scallion pancakes or a chef curated charcuterie board. Bethea is excited to start the Bliss Poignt Supper Club in which wine will be paired with a seasonal multi-course meal.
Soon, she will be starting a cocktail program with wine spirits. Customers can also join a subscription program and members will have access to wine consultations, different wine bottles per month, complimentary wine classes, invitations to special events and other things.
In mid-July, she will be offering a beginner’s wine course – a two-hour wine class and tasting with a level three sommelier. Another thing Bethea is proud of is her shopping with a cause section of Obscure. The quaint retail area is filled with cute wine brands with items sourced from other small businesses and things made by survivors of human trafficking. A portion of each sale benefits a non-profit dedicated to fighting human trafficking.
“I love the support and people in Winter Haven,” she said. “There is a need for something like this downtown.” She wants her customers to feel comfortable trusting her to find a wine they’ll love. “Wine breaks down barriers and walls. It gets people to come together.”