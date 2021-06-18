The WH All Stars 11u baseball team is looking for financial support to represent Winter Haven at the World Series July 28-Aug. 6, in Jensen Beach. The team is trying to find sponsors and personal donations. It is working on a hat drop Friday through Sunday, June 25 27at the Publix located in Southeast Plaza 884 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, at the Auburndale Flea Market same day.
The team needs at least $12,000. They can send donations to GWHYB
Attn: All Stars 11u / Coach Mark, P.O. Box 2944, Winter Haven FL 33883-2944, or call team mom, Marielys Mujica, at 610-390-3843.