Jane Wagner is 92 years young and an active charter member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Winter Haven.
She is one of three that will be honored April 3 at the church’s 60th anniversary celebration. The Winter Haven church will have a potluck and guest speaker at 9:45 a.m. at 1800 Cypress Gardens Blvd.
“It’s the people that make this church special,” Wagner said.
She remembers being one of 17 people who were the nucleus that helped start the church in 1962. Wagner said the United Methodist district wanted to open a new church in Southeast Winter Haven.
“Our member’s enthusiasm, dedication and ambition to spread the Word about Jesus (is what I love).”
She is thrilled to attend the event.
“It’s important to celebrate. We hope people who moved away will return,” she said. She is looking forward to hearing the sermon from a previous pastor Rev. Beth Fogle-Miller.
“We’re still going strong because we reach beyond ourselves to help others,” said Sue Umstead, historian for the church. “It’s the backbone of our church.”
Umstead has been attending St. John’s since 1974 and said the people of the church has kept her there all these years.
“It’s how we work together,” she said. “It’s a big part of my life.”
It’s Facebook page states: St. John's United Methodist Church is dedicated to following in Jesus' footsteps; we are a Community in Mission for the sake of Making Fully Devoted Disciples of Jesus Christ. Richard Blue is the chair of the church’s outreach team and said the church has been mission oriented from the beginning.
Blue said they have helped with disaster relief, home repairs and many other tasks in the United States and other countries.
“In the past, we helped in Costa Rica, Panama, Haiti and other areas,” he said. “We traveled to Texas to help with Hurricane Katrina disaster relief for five years. We’ve helped build churches and schools and held Bible studies.”
Some of the church’s other missions include Angels Care Center in Eloise, Belarus mission to help orphans during the holidays, Habitat for Humanity, Casa Vida Mission in Wahneta, Upward Youth Sports League and many others.
To help raise money for its missions near and far, St. John’s runs a thrift store at 300 DeSoto Ave.
“We help with Anchor House and Project Love and the Florida United Methodist Children’s Homes,” he said. They have 40 people who volunteer their time at the store where they sell a wide variety of merchandise such as clothing, household items and furniture. The store is open Fridays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. John’s also has a preschool for children 6 weeks of age to five years old.
St. John’s has a congregation of about 300 people. Danny Bennett became the Senior Pastor in January 2021. His passions in ministry focus on mission, creative worship and outreach through the Fresh Expressions model of evangelism.
At the anniversary celebration, three remaining active charter members will be honored: Wagner, Pat Shell and Gloria Hart. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish for sharing and to RSVP to the church office by April 1.
“We celebrate the past, but we are looking forward to continuing to serve Winter Haven and beyond,” said Umstead.