The Winter Haven girls varsity basketball team brings a 5-1 record to Mayo Lafayette High School for this week’s Andy Hart Memorial Invitational.
The Lady Blue Devils and Ponte Vedra Beach-based Nease High complete the opening-day schedule with a 7 p.m. tip-off Friday, Dec. 13. Winter Haven subsequently returns to the floor Saturday afternoon for a matchup against The Rock School from Gainesville.
Winter Haven put together a three-game win streak following a 71-53 loss to Montverde Academy at the Ninth Annual Florida Prospects Thanksgiving Invitational. The Lady Blue Devils rebounded for a 58-34 victory over tournament host Dr. Phillips as junior Trinity Hardy led three players in double figures with 18 points.
Hardy (18 points) and sophomore Kayla Smith then combined for 30 points, and Winter Haven outscored visiting Lake Gibson 18-9 in the fourth quarter on Dec. 2 to seal a 56-44 triumph. On Dec. 5, the Blue Devils traveled to Lake Minneola High and posted a 53-36 victory with the help of a 19-4 fourth-quarter scoring edge.
Winter Haven will continue traveling the regular-season tournament circuit through the end of January.
The Lady Blue Devils are one of eight schools set to compete in the Diamond Division at the 12th Annual Florida Prospects Christmas Tournament. With Wekiva High School hosting all Diamond Division games, Winter Haven faces Daytona Beach Mainland at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, in the championship quarterfinals. (The Diamond tourney runs through Dec. 28 with Apopka, Jacksonville Ribault, Middleburg, Boca Raton, St. Cloud and Wekiva also in the bracket.)
Winter Haven will also journey to the Atlanta Metropolitan Area for the 2020 She Got Game Classic. The Lady Blue Devils tip off against Langston Hughes (Ga.) High on Jan. 3 at McEachern High School, and on Jan. 4 they are slated to play Tennessee-based Lakeway Christian Academy at Wheeler High School.
Travel will not be a factor, though, when Winter Haven hosts the LeDawn Gibson Invitational on Jan. 10-11. The Lady Devils square off against Armwood on opening night before they face Carrollwood Day School on Day 2.
Finally, Winter Haven is scheduled to face Ocala West Port (Jan. 24) and Clearwater (Jan. 25) as part of West Port’s annual Pack Challenge.
Bartow boys soccer off to strong start
The varsity Yellow Jackets entered this week with a 6-1-1 overall record. Head coach Richard Saunders’ team dropped a 2-0 decision at Lakeland Christian on Saturday (Dec. 7), but that did not detract from what has otherwise been an encouraging start to the 2019-20 regular season.
After opening with decisive wins over Discovery High, Fort Meade, Tenoroc and Kathleen, Bartow rallied for a 3-3 draw at Celebration on Nov. 21 after falling behind 2-0 in the first half. The Yellow Jackets then kicked off their December schedule by blanking Poinciana 8-0 – sophomore Ray McKinzy helped lead the way with three goals and senior teammate Cory Adams netted a pair of goals – and Lake Region 5-0 on consecutive days last week.
According to statistics on the MaxPreps website, Bartow had a total of 14 different players score a goal through the opening six matches (excluding the Lake Region and Lakeland Christian games). McKinzy totaled a team-high nine goals over that span, Adams followed with six, senior Anthony Vangas and sophomore Michael Fabela each scored four and senior Oscar Martinez had three.
McKinzy and freshman Barrett Saunders shared the team lead in assists with six apiece as of Dec. 5, while juniors Wade Bohde and Noah Jones and senior goalkeeper Kenneth Masters are among several additional players contributing key minutes this season.
Bartow’s crowded schedule continued Monday at Auburndale and Tuesday at home versus Frostproof, but results were unavailable at press time. The Yellow Jackets are back on the road Monday, Dec. 16, to play Santa Fe Catholic.
On the gridiron
* All Saints’ Academy was well represented on the Sunshine State Athletic Conference’s 2019 FCS All-Conference Team.
Luke Greenman was named the FCS All-Conference quarterback, while the Saints’ Craig Mazurowski was one of six offensive linemen to earn honors.
The FCS All-Conference Defense/Special Teams included six ASA players: Will Garcia (defensive line), Quade Spivey (defensive line), Tyson Gurnsey (linebacker), Riley Kelton (cornerback), Jackson Gurr (punter) and X’Zavious Mathis (punt returner).
* Auburndale High graduate Tony Pierce is a member of the North Dakota State University football team. Pierce, a redshirt freshman defensive end, recorded two tackles last Saturday (Dec. 7) as the host Bison defeated Nicholls 37-13 in the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship. Pierce had 18 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack (vs. South Dakota on Nov. 16) in nine games this season for 13-0 North Dakota State, which set a new Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) record with its 34th consecutive victory.
* Lake Wales head football coach Tavaris Johnson is on the South coaching staff for the upcoming Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Football Classic. The 65th annual showcase is scheduled for Dec. 21 at the H.G. Morse Range football field in The Villages, but player rosters were unavailable as of press time.