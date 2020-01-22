Winter Haven’s girls varsity soccer team has several reasons to be optimistic with postseason play on the horizon.
To begin with, head coach Josh Williams’ Blue Devils entered this week on a seven-match unbeaten streak during which they posted a 6-0-1 record. Winter Haven also had the top power rating in Class 6A-District 10 and the fifth-highest 6A-Region 3 mark in last week’s Florida High School Athletic Association updated playoff rankings, not to mention the Blue Devils celebrated a successful Polk County League tournament run by outlasting district foe Kathleen 8-1 in last Friday’s Alliance Cup final at Southeastern University.
Winter Haven (13-3-2) was slated to host Santa Fe Catholic on Tuesday, Jan. 21, but results were unavailable at press time. The 6A-10 district tournament subsequently gets underway Jan. 30 with the Blue Devils, Bartow, Lakeland, Kathleen and host George Jenkins in the field.
Winter Haven has utilized a balanced scoring effort all season and that was on display again in the Alliance Cup final, as five different Blue Devils netted goals and eight total players recorded points. Senior Emily Clark helped lead the way with two goals and two assists, sophomore Courtney Blastic (who recently returned to the lineup after recovering from an injury) scored twice to finish with six goals in three Alliance Cup tournament matches, McKayla Pepo contributed two goals, Isabella Spruell added her 11th goal of the season and one assist and Marley Miller collected her 10th goal in support of winning goalkeeper Kennedi Holbert.
Winter Haven, which earned a promotion to the Champions Cup group thanks to its Alliance Cup title, scored five unanswered second-half goals to extend a 3-1 lead against Kathleen.
The Blue Devils’ Alliance Cup tournament run featured 3-0 wins over Santa Fe Catholic and Bartow. Winter Haven’s recent unbeaten streak also included shutout
victories over Fort Meade, Lake Gibson and Ridge Community as well as a 2-2 draw with Auburndale.
Bartow is slated to play Champions Cup winner Lakeland Christian on the road Thursday (Jan. 23). The Yellow Jackets had a 7.931 power rating as of last week’s FHSAA playoff rankings, which was good for second place in Class 6A-District 10 behind Winter Haven’s 10.839 mark and eighth in 6A-Region 3.
The Bartow and Lake Wales boys varsity soccer teams reached the Alliance Cup tournament semifinals.
Bartow — which held the No. 2 position in last week’s Class 6A-District 10 playoff rankings with an 8.463 power rating — tied Lakeland 1-1 on Jan. 14, but the Dreadnaughts advanced to the Alliance Cup final thanks to a 6-5 shootout victory. The Yellow Jackets returned to the field last Thursday and posted a 4-0 Senior Night victory over Lake Region.
As for Lake Wales, the Highlanders dropped a 3-1 semifinal decision to eventual Alliance Cup champion Kathleen on Jan. 14. Lake Wales, which ranked third last week in Class 5A-District 7 with a 6.203 power rating, hosts Discovery High (Jan. 21), Poinciana (Jan. 23) and All Saints’ Academy (Jan. 24) to close out the 2019-20 regular season.
All Saints Academy reached the Sunshine State Athletic Conference boys championship match last Friday, where the Saints were doubled up by host Windermere Prep 4-2.