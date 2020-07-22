BayCare staff announced last week that Florida’s first mobile field hospital has been deployed to Winter Haven Hospital.
“BayCare Health System appreciates the support of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management in providing additional resources to help our community’s fight against COVID-19,” read a statement put out by the healthcare provider.
The mobile unit, which has a 15-bed capacity, has been situated next to the new wing of the hospital, with easy access to the hospital facility.
State and hospital team members are working together over the next several days to finalize the unit’s set-up, from providing connections for water, power and other infrastructure to installing appropriate patient equipment.
Additional information, including when the unit has passed inspection and is ready for service, will be shared when it is available.