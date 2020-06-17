WINTER HAVEN – City Manager Mike Herr recently hired two people to take on leadership roles.
Christine Samuel, the Polk State College Alumni Foundation Board President, was announced as the City of Winter Haven’s Director of Diversity and Inclusivity — a newly-created position. Samuel began work June 1 and was introduced to the community during a recent city commission meeting.
After being commissioned to do a study, Dr. Tom Freijo — a past Mayor Pro Tem — gave a presentation to the city commission roughly a year ago. That presentation, in part, recommended that the city create a position to help it maintain a more diverse group of employees, as well as to create a citizens advisory committee on diversity to further that goal.
Herr appears to be halfway home toward completing that goal and he said that Samuel will be meeting with other department heads in the coming days, after which she will be working on strategies to create a more diverse group of city employees.
A citizens advisory committee on diversity may be created subsequently.
“I am absolutely delighted to be a part of this team,” Samuel said.
Prior to coming to work for the city, Samuel was the human resources director for several decades at one of the largest non-profit organizations in the county, the Agricultural and Labor Program, Inc.
Herr also recently hired former Dundee Town Manager Deena Ware to help administer the Winter Haven Community Redevelopment Agency.
Herr said Ware is scheduled to start her new job July 13.
“(Ware) is going to make a great addition,” Herr said.