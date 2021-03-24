Deputies for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have charged 30-year-old Courtney Wright, of Winter Haven, with vehicular homicide, fleeing an officer and driving with a suspended license following a crash that occurred yesterday, March 23.
According to a PCSO release, deputies say a fatal crash that occurred on U.S. 27 in Lake Wales, near the Eagle Ridge Mall, was caused when Wright ran a red light at a high rate of speed.
80-year-old Raymond Hart, of Lake Wales, was killed when Wright’s 2010 gray Chevrolet Equinox rammed Hart’s 2003 gray Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Chalet Suzanne Road.
Deputies say Hart entered the intersection under a green light.
At approximately 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, Lake Wales Police Officer Sean Robertson clocked Wright driving northbound on U.S. 27 at 98 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone, south of the Eagle Ridge Mall.
The officer activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop.
According to the arrest affidavit:
“As the suspect vehicle approached the intersection [U.S. 27 and Chalet Suzanne Road] he began to change lanes in a reckless manner weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed. When the other vehicles separated to yield to Officer Robertson the suspect vehicle crossed two other northbound lanes of travel and entered into the right turn at a high rate speed. The suspect failed to stop at the red light and entered the intersection at a high rate of speed.”
Hart died at the scene from his injuries. Wright was transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
According to the statement, when Wright is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Polk County Jail.
“Wright’s horrifically reckless behavior directly led to this terrible tragedy — an innocent man is dead and his friends and family are grieving,” Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “Wright shouldn’t have been driving, and frankly, with his criminal history, he should have been in prison. Wright demonstrated zero concern for the lives of others — we will do everything we can to hold him accountable and see that he spends a long time in prison.”
Deputies say further investigation revealed Wright's Florida driver's license was not valid at the time of the crash and that he had numerous suspensions. His license was revoked on August 31, 2015, for being a habitual traffic offender.
It was also suspended on the following dates: 09/26/2016, 06/05/2017, 06/29/2017, 03/07/2018, 05/29/2018, 05/30/2018, 07/09/2018, 07/11/2018, 08/08/2018, 08/27/2018, 09/19/2018, and 01/13/2020.
Officials noted that Wright is a convicted felon and has an extensive criminal history that includes 12 previous physical arrests in Polk County, 26 total felony charges, 16 misdemeanor charges, 15 re-arrest charges, and one incarceration in state prison.
“Mr. Wright’s selfish and criminal actions have negatively impacted the lives of so many people — Mr. Hart’s family is devastated,” Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez said in a prepared statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We are going to do everything in our power to hold Wright accountable for his actions and make sure that justice is done.”