Tropical Storm Alex made the “leash cutting” and grand opening of Pocket Park a bit damp on June 4, but the kids and dogs who showed up didn't seem to mind the drizzle.
The $635,386 park includes dog parks for big and little dogs, a playground, restrooms, parking and a picnic pavilion.
Winter Haven Pocket Park is at Fire Station 3, at the corner of Thompson Nursery Road and Lake Ruby Drive. The dog park opened a few months ago but Whitehead Construction staff just recently completed work on the playground and other amenities.
Kudos to Lakker's Barkery staff for the Sweet Potato dog cookies. Rocky and Emily, two dogs who ate them, seemed to enjoy the treats..
PocketA – Andrew, 11, of Winter Haven, and his 13-year-old brother play on the brand new playground at Winter Haven Pocket Park on June 4. Photos by Charles A. Baker III
PocketB – Rocky prepares to take a bite out of a Sweet Potato dog treat courtesy of Lakker's Barkery of Winter Haven.
PocketC – Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler, Commissioner Tracy Mercy and city staff pose during the “leash cutting” ceremony.
PocketD – Four-year-old Lydia, of Winter Haven, gets a push from her father, Joshua.