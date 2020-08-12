WINTER HAVEN – On Aug. 10, the City of Winter Haven took another step toward self-funding its own plan to ensure future water supplies are sufficient, giving city staff approval to borrow $1.5 million to study a plan different from that of the Polk Regional Water Cooperative.
Already, as a member of the PRWC, the City of Winter Haven and every other municipality in the county —with the exception of Frostproof — have helped to pay for a $23 million feasibility study to determine whether it is possible to build two Lower Floridan Aquifer (LFA) desalination plants in Polk County.
Contractors have determined that it is possible to remove salt water from the LFA under Polk County, to purify it using reverse osmosis and pump it out to all of the cities. However, concerns have arisen that this project could cost as much as $1 billion to build the water infrastructure.
Rather than accepting that proposal as their only option, city staff are proposing to partner with private developers to store summer stormwater in natural reservoirs on private property and are also proposing to partner with private developers to recharge the Upper Floridan Aquifer with stormwater and highly-treated wastewater on private property.
The Winter Haven Integrated One Water Master Plan was born around a year ago and city staff believe they are ready to start implementing the plan.
While in the early stages, the plan has three key components.
First, it involves storing summer stormwater from the North Chain of Lakes on private wetlands, near the corner of U.S. 27 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard. Second, the plan calls for storing summer stormwater from the South Chain of Lakes on private wetlands on the north side of Lake Lulu, via the proposed “Harmony” development. Third, it calls for storing summer stormwater in wetlands southeast of Lake Shipp, near Eloise, among other ideas and concepts.
In terms of alternative water supply options, the City of Winter Haven appears to have more options than some other county municipalities – primarily because many of the other cities do not have staff who have been working on this problem for as long as Winter Haven staff, based on documentation review.
Cities along the Lake Wales Ridge, for example, do not appear to have any future water supply plans beyond building desalination plants through the regional effort.
George Long, Bartow’s City Manager, has indicated the county seat also has some alternative water supply options that do not involve the need to build a desalination plant.
The Polk Regional Water Cooperative is about to begin a mediation process to determine how county municipalities will ensure a sufficient water supply. The PRWC board approved the $23 million feasibility study a couple of years ago, but the board has yet to approve any construction plans.
While a mediator has been hired, no public mediation sessions have been scheduled to date.