WINTER HAVEN – Meals on Wheels of Polk County welcomed Rem Brown, of Winter Haven, as the newest member of its board of directors during its regular monthly meeting on August 12.
In addition to serving on MOW’s board, Brown is a volunteer driver, delivering freshly-cooked homemade meals each weekday to 10 homebound clients on a route in Lake Alfred. He has served MOW as a volunteer driver for more than a year.
“We are delighted that Rem has decided to devote even more of his valuable time to Meals on Wheels by serving on our board, said Susan Eldridge, the organization’s executive director. “The experience he has gained over the past year as a volunteer driver gives him a unique perspective for serving on our board.”
Brown and his wife, Caryl, reside in Winter Haven and have two adult children, Caitlin and Ben. The Browns moved to Winter Haven in 1984 from northern New York State and are members of St. Matthew Catholic Church.
A graduate of Clarkson University, where he earned a degree in engineering, Rem Brown recently retired after a lengthy career as a structural engineer with the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.
In addition to his volunteer activities with Meals on Wheels, Brown prepares and serves meals under the Matthew 25:35 outreach ministry for the homeless at St. Matthew Church and distributes food to the homeless at The Mission in downtown Winter Haven. He also is active in Heart for Winter Haven and enjoys bicycling, running and kayaking in his spare time.
Headquartered at 620 Sixth Street in Winter Haven, MOW Polk County is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization that prepares and delivers more than 100,000 meals per year to homebound people residing in Winter Haven, Auburndale, Lake Alfred, Dundee, Haines City, Lake Hamilton, Davenport and parts of Lakeland.
On a typical weekday, MOW volunteers visit more than 420 homes to provide clients who are mostly over the age of 65 with nutritious, freshly-cooked, hot meals. In the process of delivering meals, the volunteer drivers are frequently the only people the MOW clients get a chance to interact with on a daily basis.
Meals on Wheels of Polk County welcomes volunteers to serve as drivers, kitchen workers, thrift store clerks, fundraisers and board members.
Anyone wishing to become a MOW volunteer or client should call Susan Eldridge at 863-299-1616. Information also can be obtained by visiting the MOW Web site at www.mealsonwheelspolk.com.
Because it receives no government funding, Meals on Wheels of Polk County relies solely on fundraising initiatives, thrift store sales and donations from individuals, corporate sponsors, churches and non-profit charitable organizations to carry on its mission of feeding and interacting with homebound citizens of all ages and backgrounds.