WINTER HAVEN – One of the city’s best-kept secrets, Mann Lake-Stromberg’s is tucked away among warehouses and commercial buildings in an industrial park on Lucerne Park Road.
A distribution center for agricultural products, Mann Lake Limited — supplies for honeybees — and Stromberg’s — for poultry — just opened to fulfill online and phone orders to the public.
Local hobbyists and businesses interested in honeybees or poultry now have products at their fingertips when, previously, they would have had to order them through the mail. Also, perhaps just as importantly, the staff of Mann Lake-Stromberg’s is available to answer questions and provide information to customers.
About two years ago, Mann Lake Limited and Stromberg’s merged.
“Our goal is to give everyone everything they need to take their hobby or business as far as they want to go,” said Andrew Wagner, the branch and operations manager for Winter Haven’s Mann Lake-Stromberg’s.
In the late 1980s, Mann Lake opened thanks to Betty Thomas’ attentiveness to her garden.
A Minnesota housewife, Thomas took an interest in honeybees to pollinate her beloved flowers. Unable to find quality beekeeping supplies, Betty and her husband, Jack, opened a small business out of their garage but soon realized there was an enormous need for what they were providing. They found a site in Hackensack, Minnesota, that is now the home-office location.
Since then, the company has opened distribution centers in California, Oregon, Texas, and now Florida.
Two years ago, the company purchased Kelley Beekeeping in Kentucky, another distribution center, and, most recently, merged with Stromberg’s, a poultry company, also based in Minnesota.
The Winter Haven location is 60,000-square-feet and includes an 8,000-square-foot showroom for customers to see and touch the products.
“We want people to experience the showroom,” Wagner said. “We pride ourselves on never having a customer leave unhappy. If there is a problem or issue, we will do our best to fix it.”
According to the Mann Lake website, “Our beehive supplies range from protective clothing and honey extraction tools to hive kits and even live bees. We offer various beekeeping kits to make managing starter beehives simple, and we provide various hive components for those who want to build their own hive.”
Wagner wants customers to know that the difference between Mann Lake and big box stores is the knowledge and information he and his employees can provide.
“If they need to know what product to use or which is best, or have a question, they can just come in or call,” he said. “If they learned something but didn’t buy anything, we are still happy. We are invested in them doing well.”
The website has sections on “Getting Started,” “Beekeeping Classes,” and “Beekeeping Videos” to help educate their customers. They also provide recommendations for basic, deluxe, and pro beekeeping needs and specific sections like extraction and bottling; hive and colony maintenance; candle, wine, and soap making; and protective gear.
They also have bee-themed and bird home décor items and books.
Stromberg’s is dedicated to poultry and all things related. According to the website, since 1921, from eggs to adults, incubators to nest boxes, Stromberg’s Chicks and Game Birds has been bringing customers quality poultry and reliable equipment with our friendly customer service staff.
Stromberg’s offers a large selection of books, supplies and equipment for the breeding, rearing and management of poultry and small animals available in North America.
The network of hatcheries and breeders offer more than 200 breeds and varieties of birds as eggs, chicks or adults.
Providing everything needed, including education and information, with excellent customer service, has made the respective companies successful — and those things will continue at their newest location.
“Whether they have two hives of bees or 20,000 colonies – we will provide them the same excellent customer service,” Wagner said.
Everyone is invited to Chick Day this Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hundreds of chicks will be available for purchase.
The location is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to view the products and educational material, visit the websites at www.strombergschickens.com and www.mannlakeltd.com.