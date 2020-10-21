The Winter Haven girls volleyball team celebrated the Class 6A-District 15 title after consecutive five-set victories over Harmony and Viera.
The Blue Devils outlasted Harmony in the semifinals on Oct. 13 (25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 19-25, 15-10), and two days later they rallied to defeat Viera for the championship (17-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-18, 15-10).
Carissa Michel was credited with 19 kills and Jeslian Vazquez and Becca Mack each added eight kills against Viera. Tori Martin also collected 30 assists for Winter Haven, which plays host to St. Thomas Aquinas in the Region 4 quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Fort Meade is headed to the Class 1A regional volleyball semifinals on Oct. 27 where host Newberry awaits. The Miners were the District 8 runners-up after a four-game semifinal win over Wildwood and a four-game setback to Crescent City in the final.