WINTER HAVEN – Using his allowance money, 10-year-old Thatcher Emberton of Winter Haven recently made 240 cupcakes from scratch to help feed those who come to The Mission for a hot meal and a few minutes without stress.
“I was so impressed when he dropped them off,” Arlene Berry at The Mission said. “Thatcher has baked cookies and muffins and now cupcakes. It's so cool to see good when there is so much craziness out there — he even donated his own allowance to The Mission. It's pretty neat.”
Thatcher will be a fifth grader at Davenport School of the Arts when school starts back up and first learned about The Mission while attending church at Winter Haven Worship Center with his parents, Byran and Audra Emberton.
“We as a family frequently donate food to The Mission, so we are thrilled that he has chosen to use his own money, time and skills to bless this wonderful organization, as well,” Audra said. “He has a heart of gold and loves to help other people.”