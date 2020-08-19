WINTER HAVEN – Old normal met new normal August 10 at Grace Lutheran School in Winter Haven.
Just like many first school days, students were dressed in uniforms with bright, new shoes and cartoon character backpacks. Most were excited. Some were timid as they headed into the private school for their first day of activities.
Part of the new normal was to see children wearing mandatory, solid-colored face coverings, which were new items on the 2020-21 school supply list. The masks were just one of many safety precautions the school put into place to protect students, teachers and staff from Covid-19.
August 10 was the first time the school had been open for face-to-face classes since March 13.
“We want to be open and inviting, but we also want to have safety and security as well,” said Grace principal Michael Rottmann of the new procedures and precautions.
Rottmann and Grace Lutheran Pastor Charles Reich were manning opposite ends of the same hallway on Monday as students entered the school and headed toward their classrooms. Rottmann was guiding older students directly to a large bottle of hand sanitizer while Reich was escorting younger students upstairs. Another staff member was using a no-touch thermometer to check the temperature of students.
The private school is one of the first to open in Polk County.
“We don’t have to follow the Polk County School Board’s start and end dates,” said Rottmann. “There’s a little bit of flexibility. We talked about a delay, but we thought delaying two weeks wouldn’t change anything we are currently doing.”
Reich and Rottmann, along with the Grace school board, spent months planning and preparing for opening day and adapting in the COVID-19 world. Separating church services over the summer also gave them some experience.
“We’re taking this very seriously,” said Reich. “We’ve reached out to parents to help us in this. The kids understand the seriousness of following the guidelines and listening to the teachers. They may have to wash their hands 10 times a day. It’s just what we do.”
The majority of parents and students were pleased to be getting back into a normal, daily routine of school. Especially after the challenges of virtual school during the spring after schools were abruptly closed down. Then learning was achieved through paper packets or Google Classroom.
“Students miss that face-to-face interaction,” said Rottmann.
Plus, teachers and students missed each other.
“That was the one thing they missed last year,” Rottmann said. “They really missed not being able to say goodbye. They are excited to be back and looking forward to seeing the students face to face.”
Rottmann, who is in his fifth year as principal, and the Grace school board researched and met often to get ready for the 2020-21 school year. As well as taking into account school board suggestions, Rottmann read Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. He was also part of a committee that checked health trends and protocols.
In addition, he read up on measures put out by health officials. He participated weekly on Zoom chats with other Lutheran administrators to share ideas.
“It’s been a great to learn what’s going well and what’s not going well from each other,” he said. “That’s been a very important and positive thing for me – to make important and informed decisions.”
For the time being, Grace is only offering face-to-face learning. Despite the new procedures, complaints were few before the campus’ opening. Registrations had dropped only slightly from the spring number of 306 to 285.
An in-person, back-to-school meeting was well-attended the week before school began. For safety, the meetings were also broadcast through a video link and by PowerPoint.
Rottmann cautions those things can change, though. If needed, the school is prepared to utilize a local company to facilitate the Clorox 360 treatment for any campus space deemed necessary.
Closing again is always possible.
Parents Daniel and Kirsten Pintsch were waiting outside Grace that morning to see their son, Kiran, 6, off to first grade.
“Sitting at home drives him nuts,” said Kristen.
Kiran was holding his mask. His parents were confident in the school’s ability to keep their son safe.
“I feel they are taking the appropriate measures,” Daniel said.
Rottmann points out there will be little to no delay in a switch to Google Classroom for distance learning and that Grace is prepared for such a shift. He also believes he has one other helpful factor.
“God’s in charge,” he says.