BARTOW — After nearly three years of lobbying by at least one Bartow City Commissioner, the Bartow Post Office is getting a long overdue facelift.
The 102-year-old, neoclassical building on Central Avenue is undergoing a thorough cleaning, as well as the replacement of crumbling mortar to bring back the beauty that complements the classic style of the Polk County History Center.
In 2017, Bartow Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer — the mayor at that time — wrote to the new postmaster asking that the Bartow Post Office be considered for revival and restoration. She wrote, “We hold our Post Office in our hearts with warm affection and it has been a pillar of activity and connectivity for our residents.”
After seeing the building deteriorate during ongoing downtown revitalization efforts, Pfeiffer approached the postmaster to see if restoration could be done on the building, but to no avail.
Two years after her initial attempts to spur the renovation, Pfeiffer says, she took the issue to newly elected U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, who represents Florida’s 17th Congressional District, which includes portions of Polk County.
After meeting with Steube's staff and a flurry of emails, the project took hold.
“Representative Steube's help has made this happen,” Pfeiffer said last week. “Without that, this wouldn't be happening.”
The restoration of the 9,550-square-foot building has been underway for several weeks, as evidenced by scaffolding spanning its Central Avenue face.
David Walton, a spokesperson for the United States Postal Service, said the cost of the restoration and the contractor's identity were “proprietary,” but the Sun has learned the project carries about a $2 million price tag and the work is being performed by the J.J. Morley Enterprises, Inc., of Georgia.
The Georgia firm, based in Alpharetta, specializes in restoration of old buildings and has done considerable work throughout the south, its website says.
Walton did say the work is expected to be completed by mid-summer, depending on circumstances. The work involves cleaning the exterior, replacing or repairing wooden parts of the building, the restoration of chipping or decaying mortar throughout the red brick structure, and repainting.
The existing contract only covers work on the building's exterior.
While the work underway involves only the exterior of the building, the city of Bartow has also pitched in by removing diseased trees from the front lawn and other nuisance growths.
“We're going to see that the exterior gets some new landscaping when the building's work is done,” Pfeiffer said. “We'll try to get donations and it shouldn't cost more than a few thousand dollars. …
“It would be a shame to get the building restored and not improve on the landscaping too. … It's too pretty not to add that to it.”
The Bartow Post Office serves about 27,000 residents, both inside and out of the city limits, and processes more than 40,000 parcels annually.