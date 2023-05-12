Work less, learn more: Florida Poly’s affordability reduces hours students must work

A report by online digital education resource My eLearning World shows that while most U.S. students must work about 2,022 hours annually at minimum wage to pay for their college tuition and fees, Florida Polytechnic University students would only have to work about 449 hours per year – or nine hours per week – to do the same.

 Photo provided by Florida Polytechnic University

LAKELAND, Fla. – The burden of paying for a quality college education is much lower for Florida Polytechnic University students than for those attending many other universities in the country.

The author of a report by My eLearning World, an online resource offering coverage about various aspects of digital education, said Florida Poly students work about 77% fewer hours than the average American college student at minimum wage to pay for a year of tuition and fees at a public university.

