Boys district tournaments were held last week as part of the Florida High School Athletic Association individual state championships.
Winter Haven, Bartow, Auburndale and Lake Region all qualified wrestlers for this week’s regional round, where the top four competitors in each weight class advance to the FHSAA Wrestling State Finals on March 6-7 at Silver Spurs Arena in Osceola County.
Osceola High School marks the site of the Class 3A-Region 2 meet on Friday (Feb. 28) and Saturday (Feb. 29). The Kowboys also hosted last Saturday’s District 5 event, where Winter Haven placed fifth in the team standings with 55 points and Bartow was seventh with 37.5.
Five Winter Haven competitors advanced to regionals – including 126-pound district champion Deaven Sinnett – while Colby Trudeau led a group of four Bartow qualifiers by winning the 195-pound class.
Auburndale had four regional qualifiers from the Class 2A-District 6 meet at Lakeland High School. The Bloodhounds were seventh in the final team standings with 39 points.
The Class 1A-District 11 meet at Mulberry High had Lake Region finish sixth in the team standings with 45 points. The Thunder sent five wrestlers through to regionals, including third-place finisher Dawson Davis at 285 pounds.
The Class 2A-Region 2 meet will be held at Brandon High School, while Lemon Bay High in Englewood hosts the Class 1A-Region 3 event. Both begin Friday and end Saturday.