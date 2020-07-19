This property is located at 1904 Mulligan Road in Sebring. It is priced at $219,900 and is being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
Pool homes are in high demand this summer and this Golf Hammock pool home is ready for new owners. It is situated on a large corner lot and nestled under a mature shade tree.
The home has a screened front entryway. The spacious two-bedroom split floor plan offers a possible third bedroom just off the family room. (Quote for $1,000 to add a stud wall and closet.)
The home features new granite kitchen and master bath, new flooring, new windows in the family room, newly resurfaced pool, new pool heater and more!
The open kitchen is awesome with multi-level cabinetry and an island that overlooks both the dining area and the large living room. There is also a pass-through window to the family room. You will enjoy entertaining and meal prepping in this kitchen as you won’t miss out on the conversations or fun. The gorgeous cabinets have crown molding accents and there are sleek stainless steel appliances. Lots of recessed lighting in this kitchen makes it nice and bright.
The big master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. The gorgeous on-suite has his and her sinks and gorgeous tiled walk-in shower.
The guest bedroom features private access via sliding doors to the covered lanai and caged in-ground pool, which features awesome brick paver pool patio and lanai.
The family room has plenty of space for a third bedroom if desired (and still have a family room) and also has sliding doors to the pool and lanai.
There is also a two-car garage plus a golf cart garage and back yard storage shed.
MLS# 273692