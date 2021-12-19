Welcome to 3918 Mandarin Road located in Sebring. This home is priced at $239,900 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This well-maintained home is located near Harder Hall and the YMCA vicinity. It is offered for sale by the original owner. This floor plan has 1,427 living square feet under air and total including the garage and porches of 2,868 total square feet.
The home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus a two-car garage along with a cover lanai and caged inground pool.
Whether you are looking for a first home in an established neighborhood or a retiree desiring the fresh Florida sunshine and golf, this home may meet your needs. The Sebring Municipal Golf Course is just a short cart ride away.
You will love the inviting curb appeal with a beautiful oak tree, split rail fence and screened front porch for your rocking chairs. Step into the open floor plan with a large living room and you will immediately notice the open flowing floor plan and pool view. The living room to the left features a tray ceiling, planation shutters and crown molding. Straight ahead is the dining area with the kitchen to the right. Moving past the dining space is a bonus room with French doors to the lanai. This space is ideal for small family room, den or home office.
The flooring throughout the home is wood laminate for easy maintenance.
The kitchen has generous counterspace and a double door pantry for storage. The cabinets are a neutral white and there is a breakfast bar for casual meals or additional seating.
The large owner’s suite offers a spacious walk-in closet, a private bathroom with two vanities and a step-in shower. Another nice detail is the crown molding and window that overlook the pool area.
The split floor plan has a nice guest bedroom with a private entrance into the hall/guest bathroom. Your guest will also enjoy a pool view.
The large laundry room is 15-by-7 feet and offers lots of space for a craft area or desk. It has direct access to the two-car garage. The also home also comes equipped with a whole house generator.
The spacious pool area features a covered lanai. The pool is caged and has solar heat for year-round enjoyment. Whether you are here for the winter season or call Florida home all year round this home has a central Sebring location with easy access to U.S. 27.
Take the virtual tour at MaureenCool.com or call/text Cool at 863-873-7243 to schedule a showing or for more information.