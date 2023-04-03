LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Memorial Library presented its after-hours Easter Egg Hunt event last week and included in the festivities was an intimate musical performance by the Poor Boys of Paris.
Performing “just good music” replete with blues, rhythm and blues, Caribbean sounds and “old songs,” the Poor Boys of Paris brought a mixture of music, stories and history before the small audience in attendance. Before the performance began, a small suitcase phonograph rotated 45 records recorded by guitarist Tyler Everett (a.k.a.Tom Brashares).
Brashares, known as songwriter and performer Tyler Everett, shared that he recorded his tunes in New York City back in 1967. Even before he began playing, it was clear that a lifetime of tunes resided within his spirit. Joined by fellow guitarist Norm Zintz, the duo’s jovial bickering provided the audience with more back story as they moved through their repertoire. The rousing “red neck bar songs” morphed into lullabies, with jokes and stories for each, leaving the small audience grinning as they strummed.
“We play a lot of traditional blues,” Brashares said. A songwriter by trade, he shared his story of writing two songs a week for Koppelman and Rubin in New York City years ago.
Paid just $75 a week back in the day, it made city living a challenge. Connie Francis recorded one of those songs on an album and another was recorded in England by a different artist.
The duo was later joined by the surprise arrival of Michael Collins on the harmonica.
Brashares’ tune "One Eyed Riley" was written on a bus ride. Intriguingly, though he loves music – blues in particular – he doesn’t consider himself a musician. Even so, he and Zintz played through tune after tune as Brashares admitted writing more than 300 songs. Now penning a book, he read one of his short stories. Humorous and exceedingly witty, his short story merged a most basic human experience with quantum mechanics and may be the most intelligent short story ever read aloud. All about missing the mark, one had to be there to fully experience it.
While you may have missed their Lake Placid appearance, the duo performs at Mon Cirque on the first Thursday of the month, which will be April 6, and will also perform at The 301 Sebring in downtown Sebring on Saturday, April 8.