Women United, a program by United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties, has launched its first “Power of the Purse” auction to fund scholarships for women and children. The auction runs through Dec. 8.
“Women United is comprised of an inspiring group of local women leaders who came together to focus on the crucial need of providing women in the ALICE population with funds to further their education,” said Monica Wofford, UWLSC CEO.
The local United Way office had received more than 100 purses from local businesses and community partners by mid-November.
Proceeds from the auction support scholarships for women of all ages in the ALICE population to earn their GED or pursue all aspects of higher education. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed and consists of individuals who are working but struggling financially to make ends meet.
Shoppers can visit https://app.galabid.com/uwls to begin bidding or make a one-time donation to fund the scholarship program.
Auction winnings can be picked up at United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties office, 32644 Blossom Lane, Leesburg, the week of Dec. 13.
For more information, visit www.uwls.org/women-united or call 352-787-7530.