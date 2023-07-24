LAKE WALES — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent double murder suicide that occurred in the Inwood area of Winter Haven on Friday, July 21, 2023.
The suspect, 26-year-old Riley Groover, fatally shot the pregnant female victim multiple times before fatally shooting himself.
The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. outside in a neighborhood in front of several witnesses near their home located on Central Avenue West.
At this stage in the investigation it’s clear that this is a domestic-related double murder suicide.
According to family members, the couple have argued in the past, and it has turned physical. None of those incidents were reported to law enforcement.
Groover has prior arrests, for aggravated assault and domestic violence.
Despite all efforts from first responders at the scene and medical staff at the hospital, the unborn baby was unable to be saved.
“This was a violent and horrific double murder that ended the lives of an 21-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, and her unborn baby. When the suspect became enraged, family members and neighbors did everything they could to help her get away from him. Please keep this family in your prayers,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.