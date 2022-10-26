LAKE PLACID — Thieves stole a pro-life banner from the grounds of St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid during Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning, Oct. 19-20. The banner encouraged citizens to pray for the end of abortion and was part of “40 Days for Life,” a national outreach effort to remind citizens that the end of Roe vs Wade is not the end of abortion or the need for prayer for mothers and their unborn children.
The theft is just one example of criminal acts taking place across the country by members of the radical left upset over the Supreme Court decision. A Methodist church in Tallahassee was targeted with graffiti after the court’s ruling. In Louisiana, a statue and memorial to aborted fetuses at a Catholic church was defaced with red paint, “If abortion isn’t safe, neither are you” was found spray-painted on the outer doors of a Roman Catholic church in New York City as well as at a Portland, Oregon, church. Two statues were reportedly stolen from a Catholic church in Harlingen, Texas, while another was toppled over. Similar acts of theft and destruction of property have occurred in Virginia and Washington.
“This has got to stop,” said Glenda Brannen, the Respect Life chairman at St. James. “Roe vs Wade was overturned through legal means after decades of prayer and hard work lobbying state legislatures, there are ways to change laws without resorting to criminal acts.”
A complaint has been filed with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.