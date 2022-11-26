SEBRING — One thing that separates the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour Pistons & Props, Presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network from other races is the inclusion of the vintage planes. Without them, the Classic 12 Hour would still be a great event featuring some of the most amazing racecars from the past 70 years or so, but there’s no denying how much the planes bring to the event and make it something that is truly unique.
“I think the planes add a huge amount,” said Historic Sportscar Racing President David Hinton. “To celebrate Hendricks Field, as well as the racetrack, in one weekend, to me is a huge deal. Just to see those planes coming down the back straightaway, ready to be displayed in the paddock...any other time of the year you never get to see planes on a racetrack. It’s so cool to see.”
The Classic 12 Hour is as much a tribute to Sebring’s history as much as it is anything else, and racing and Hendricks Field play a big part of that history and have put Sebring on the map.
The combination of cars and planes is a perfect marriage, as it can introduce fans of one or the other to an entirely new experience. Racing fans spend plenty of time in the paddock admiring the planes, while those who come primarily to see the vintage aircraft — yes, the planes are that impressive — will get to see an as impressive a collection of vintage racecars as you can find. It’s the proverbial win-win situation for racing enthusiasts and the airplane community.
Those who admire the planes are in for a special treat this year, with a record number of planes expected.
“I think we have 10 confirmed planes for this year,” Hinton said. “I think last year we had eight, so 10 would be the most we’ve had.”
Some fan favorites are coming back to Sebring for the event, one of which is a blue B004 numbered 1942 Vultee BT-15 Valiant piloted by Tom Smith. Vultees were “Basic Trainer” (BT) aircraft that played a major role in teaching WWII military pilots the finer points of flying. Smith’s BT-15 is just one of four still flying today out of 1,200 produced. It was built in Downey, California by Vultee in 1942 and delivered to the Army Air Force Training wing in Bainbridge, Georgia.
The plane served in the Army until 1945 and was sold as surplus for just $200. The plane has never been restored, has been regularly flown, and has been in hangers for the past 45 years rather than on display in a museum. Smith, who organizes each year’s contingent of historic planes for the HSR Classic 12, and his wife Kim Smith are the eighth owners of the Vultee and have flown it more than 1,000 hours the last 13 years.
Other returning airplanes include a 1973 Bulldog 120, a British-built plane manufactured by Scottish Aviation LTD. This Bulldog was initially exported for use by the Ghana Air Force. After a short career as a trainer, the Bulldog was purchased and relocated to England where it was restored and painted in British RAF XX514 livery, a tribute to the original XX514 that was written off as a total loss in September of 1986.
The plane came to the U.S. in 2013 and, after initial stops in Michigan and Arizona, now resides in Florida and is regularly flown by owner Tony Green. The Bulldog’s modern looks hide the fact that it is a nearly 50-year-old design, but it’s always the “newest” plane at each year’s Classic 12 considering most are WWII era.
Other planes expected to appear include Lynn & Zack Olzacki’s T-34, the 1943 Vultee BT-13 Valiant of Faby and Bryce Bock and the North American T6-G “Texan” of Lisa and Jon Rising.