SEBRING – Daniel Merrell will have to compensate his alleged victims or go to trial. That’s what Highlands County prosecutor Richard Castillo told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada Wednesday.
Merrell, accused of taking cash deposits for driveway repair work and not doing the work, is also charged with purchasing a pickup truck from a dealership using a useless check. His Highlands County and Polk County victims, some of whom are elderly, have lost thousands of dollars to Merrell’s scams, Castillo alleges.
As Peter Brewer, who represents Merrell, and Castillo described a possible plea deal with the judge, Castillo said there will be no plea deal until Merrell comes up with financial compensation for his alleged Highlands County victims. The prosecutor said Merrell had sold his home to repay victims, but he wasn’t convinced.
“I don’t trust Mr. Merrell,” Castillo said. “I want to verify that those monies would be verified. If he pays restitution – and the monies have to be in Mr. Brewer’s account. Then he enters a (guilty) plea, they then receive the money, then we’ll return to court to seek sentencing to Florida state prison.”
Court records show that Merrell has left a trail of victims in Polk County and New York state.
He was sentenced to 17 months in prison and 12 years probation in Polk County; he moved to Highlands County after he completed his sentence and allegedly scammed residents here.
Merrell, 55, was at one time the maintenance and project director at the Spring Lake International Golf Resort. It was while golfing with local residents that he made his play to repave homeowners’ driveways, investigators allege.
When Merrell failed to return with work crews to perform the work, they contacted the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Castillo traced Merrell’s alleged scams back to the Empire State.
“He had a total of 10 felony counts that he was convicted of in Polk County,” he told the Highlands News-Sun. He had other convictions in New York, one of which was for theft.”